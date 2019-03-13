Gin, chocolate, and prosecco lovers rejoice! Lidl launches the Ginsecco Easter Egg Yeah, you might need to sit down for this news. No kidding.

If you had to list your top 10 favourite things in the world, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if gin, prosecco, and chocolate made it on the list (whether they’re put before or after Tom Hardy’s abs and Netflix is open to a discussion that we’d like to be part of, though). Which is why we love to be the bearer of good news and tell you that Lidl has really pulled Easter out of the bag this year with a ‘Ginsecco’ Egg that looks (almost) too good to eat. Yep, if anyone was planning on testing the hypothesis that "good things come in threes", then this egg is the theory, experiment, and conclusion all in one.

The egg is available in Lidl this month

Gin and prosecco are undoubtedly two of the nation’s favourite drinks thanks to their magical way of being perfect for all the occasions where a cup of tea just doesn’t cut it. And actually, let’s face it, perfect for even when tea would be more than appropriate: bottomless brunches, we’re talking about you. Anyway, let’s take this harmonious marriage of flavours, throw away the notion of 'two’s a company, three’s a crowd' and introduce them to our other BFF - chocolate. And there you have it, the 'Ginsecco' egg. Drooool.

PLUS, let’s just take a moment to look at the egg itself. It’s like Heston Blumenthal went for a pint with Norman Foster and created the blueprint for the best thing to come out of Easter 2019. The Belgian milk chocolate is hand decorated with gold and stands as a perfect sculpture to immediately be pulled apart and devoured. *Inserts joke about Tom Hardy here*. The egg is available from Tuesday 19th March and costs just £12.99, which means that we’re getting them as presents for literally everyone. Race you there.

