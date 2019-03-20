This ma-cheese-tic Easter egg from Sainsbury’s is made entirely of CHEDDAR Dairy me, this is good news

For non-chocolate lovers, Easter can be less than exciting. You shrug your shoulders at the Creme Egg McFlurry, politely decline miniature Lindt bunnies, and yet still get lumbered with at least one chocolate egg to gather dust on your shelf that frankly wasn’t worth the garish cardboard it was packaged in. Sigh. If this sounds like you, then start dropping hints for this un-brie-lievable Cheese Easter Egg which is exactly what it says on the packet… an Easter egg made entirely of cheese. Yep, don’t you wish you were the one to invent it?

You've Gouda rush to Sainsbury's for the product

Sainsbury’s customers will be able to get their hands on the revolutionary 'Cheester' egg in April, and we bet they'll fly off the shelves. The box also includes some oatcakes and chutney for you to dig into a proper feast, because everyone knows the best course after Easter dinner is the cheeseboard, not the flimsy, disappointing chocolate egg part. Although we’re not ruling out nicking a bit of our sibling’s Maltesers one. Sorry, but ricotta do what ricotta do.

The 'cheesealicious' egg is the stuff of dreams

Emma Garvey, Cheese Buyer for Sainsbury’s, said: "We’re always looking for new and unique products to offer to our customers, especially during gifting periods throughout the year when people are on the lookout for something special to give their loved ones. The Cheesalicious Easter Egg seemed like an obvious and exciting choice to expand our Easter egg offering and cater to cheese aficionados nationwide. The egg is truly delicious and we can’t wait to see the response from our customers."

The egg costs £5 and contains 120g of cheddar cheese, and is available to buy pur-cheese in Sainsbury’s from April 10. Three cheese to that!

Bonus joke: What kind of cheese makes the best music?

Brieoncé.

