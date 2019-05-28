John Torode and Lisa Faulkner share exciting news: 'It's a dream come true' We can't wait to tune in!

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have some very exciting news to share with their fans! Their TV show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is returning to ITV on Sunday 9 June. The popular programme is also being extended from its normal one-hour slot to two hours. "It's a dream come true for John and I to present our very own cooking series together, especially as we now get to invite some of our friends and favourite food personalities into our kitchen too," Lisa said.

John, who proposed to long-term girlfriend Lisa on Christmas Day last year, added: "We're thrilled that viewers have welcomed us into their homes on Sunday mornings and we look forward to being joined by some fantastic foodie guests in the forthcoming new series."

Loading the player...

Video: Lisa Faulkner shows us how to make the perfect asparagus tart

On the programme, John, 53, and Lisa, 47, share their recipes with viewers, hosting from their own cosy kitchen. The couple inspire with what to cook for breakfast, Sunday lunch, next week's dinner, snacks, cocktails and everything in between – using ingredients that viewers would have in their cupboards at home. But in this upcoming series, John and Lisa will also welcome guests from the world of food to their kitchen, whether they're professional chefs like the This Morning star to talented home cooks like the former EastEnders actress.

MORE: Take a peek inside Kate's family album with George, Charlotte and Louis

Executive producer, Sue Walton, said: "John and Lisa are inspiring to spend a weekend morning with, always providing plenty of take out along with a warm welcome. We are delighted to be going to a second series and look forward to bringing viewers even more fabulous and accessible food inspiration, not to mention an abundance of expert tips from John and Lisa in the brand-new series."

The couple are returning for a second series of John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

Apart from filming their second series, John and Lisa also have a wedding to plan! The lovebirds, who met on MasterChef in 2010, have been putting their big day on hold while they focus on their work projects. Talking to The Sun earlier this year, bride-to-be Lisa admitted: "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning."

MORE: Love Island stars and their surprising celebrity connections

Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she said.

John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, series 2 starts from Sunday 9th June at 9:25am on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.