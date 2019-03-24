Lisa Faulkner and John Torode put wedding plans on hold for this reason The pair met on MasterChef in 2010

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode got engaged on Christmas Day having met on the 2010 series of MasterChef, in which Lisa went on to win. And despite the fact they are very much looking forward to getting married, the former Holby City actress has revealed that they have had to put their wedding plans on hold for the moment because they are simply too busy! The celebrity couple are set to launch a new cooking show for ITV, which is taking up a lot of their time. Talking to The Sun, Lisa admitted: "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning."

The show – John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen – debuts on 31 March, and will feature other well-known chefs. And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she said. John equally enjoys working with Lisa. On Friday's This Morning, the 53-year-old revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together."

MasterChef host John and cookbook writer Lisa have been together since 2015, and they live together with the Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie. While John popped the question on Christmas Day last year, the couple waited a few weeks before sharing the news with fans. Former EastEnders star Lisa, 46, showed off her gorgeous ring on Instagram and wrote: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him! After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

