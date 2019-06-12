Primark just opened a Central Perk cafe - could this BE more exciting? The one where Primark serves coffee

Primark Manchester has opened its very own Central Perk café to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit US TV show Friends. Of course, Friends finished filming back in 2004 (we never got over it) but our love for the six main characters, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey still burns strong, and let's face it, we have Central Perk to thank for the world's coffee shop culture. Like, what on earth did we do before? So hurrah to the news of a fun Friends throwback in one of our favourite stores, Primark. Now we can both shop and reminisce in the same place. Win.

The cast of Friends

Primark Manchester's Central Perk Café launched on 12 June and is the first of its kind to open on the UK high street, featuring a New York-inspired menu, exclusive branded products and a chance to take a selfie on that famous sofa (or a similar replica). The café is using compostable cups and ethically sourced coffee beans, which makes us very happy. Come to think of it, we don't remember ever seeing the Friends crew with a take-out cup.

Primark's own Central Perk cafe

Primark’s Director of New Business Development, Tim Kelly said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing the first branded Central Perk Café in fashion retail in the UK to the British high street. Customers can relax and have fun there whilst also enjoying our amazing fashion at amazing prices in our Manchester store.”

Sadly, there will be no surprise appearance from David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry or Matt LeBlanc (If you're reading guys, come on down. You'll likely be mobbed, but come on down). However, the cool café is a fun chance to relive your fave Friends memories. Like the one where Rachel never made the right coffee, or when Joey hit on every woman in the café, or where you bought everything in Primark…

The real Central Perk was set on New York's Bedford Street in the West Village – although in reality, it is actually a restaurant called The Little Owl. The inside was clearly built in a studio, sob, but you can visit it on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour.

Anyone else getting flashbacks of oversize cups and Rachel cuts?

