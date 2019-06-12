William and Kate had afternoon tea at THIS hotel in Cumbria – find out what they ate! The hotel is going to be inundated with royal fans now…

This is the beautiful lakeside hotel where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped for a bite to eat during their visit to the Lake District on Tuesday. Isn't it stunning! The royal couple made a rest stop at the picturesque Inn on the Lake in Ullswater, whose parent group Lake District Hotels Ltd hosted Kate and William three times during their trip. A spokesperson for the hotel told HELLO!: "It was quite a short break. They came and had afternoon tea with us at the Inn on the Lake." The couple were served a full afternoon tea in one of the luxury Lake View bedrooms at the hotel, with views across Lake Ullswater.

The Inn on the Lake in Ullswater, Cumbria

The hotel revealed that Prince William commented on the view from the bedroom being fantastic and they hoped they would be able to stay longer next time they visit the Lake District.

A full afternoon tea at the hotel is priced £22.95 and includes a selection of the following freshly prepared finger sandwiches: honey and orange roasted gammon & Hawkshead piccalilli, Appleby Creamery cheddar cheese & sweet pickle, egg & chive mayonnaise, cucumber & crème fraîche with black pepper.

A full afternoon tea at the Inn on the Lake, Ullswater

The tea also includes a homemade savoury treat, homemade plain and fruit scone with butter, jam & clotted cream, homemade patisseries, macaroon and traditional mini trifle. Sounds delicious! A selection of teas and filter coffees are also offered.

Photo credit: Inn on the Lake, Ullswater

William and Kate had begun their day at Inn on the Square in Keswick, treated to a Royal buffet in a marquee on Keswick’s Market Square. They then travelled by Range Rover to the Inn on the Lake for afternoon tea, before visiting Deepdale Hall in Patterdale and then back to the Inn on the Lake again before departing by helicopter.

Photo credit: Inn on the Lake, Ullswater

During their time at the Inn on the Lake, the Duke and Duchess met the hotel's Director, Dani Hope, and her two children, Harry, four, and Ellie, one and a half.

Dani said: “What a day we’ve had, we feel absolutely privileged to have been asked to cater for the Royal visit. Both Inn on the Square and Inn on the Lake have done a fantastic job and it was an absolute pleasure to meet the Duke and Duchess. On top of that it was a wonderful opportunity for Harry and Ellie to meet the future King and Queen! They were both so friendly and took time to chat to us, with Kate asking Harry if his favourite food was pizza but he replied no, it’s chips!”

