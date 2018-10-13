How Eugenie's royal wedding cake was served at evening reception – you'll be surprised! Ever wondered how the wedding cake is served at a royal wedding?

Ever wondered how a royal wedding cake of only a few tiers can feed ALL the royal wedding guests? Plus, still have a tier left over for them to keep for their children's christenings? Well, now we can reveal the secret thanks to a guest that attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials on Friday 12 October.

The royal cake, created by Sophie Cabot, was ceremonially cut during the afternoon reception, which was hosted by the Queen and saw all 850 guests attend, but it wasn't until later that night, after the evening dinner, that it was served to the couple's closest friends and family.

Sarah, Duchess of York's hair stylist for the big day shared a photo of the cake cut into tiny square pieces. A clever trick so everyone present could taste the delicious creation.

VIDEO: Watch our half hour special of the best moments from Eugenie's wedding ceremony

Patrik Lernberger captioned the revealing snap: "Tonight is one of the most amazing fantastic evenings in my working life! Working with the thing that you love- hair! Surrounded by the most wonderful people in the world, the British Royal family! So funny, friendly and extraordinary, more than you can imagine! Now trying the wedding cake in the kitchen. As a real fan of The Crown it can't be better! #lernbergerstafsing #beautyartisan#scandinavianbeauty #royalwedding#duchessofyork."

When asked by a follower if the cake was delicious, Patrick replied: "You can't believe how good it was!"

GALLERY: 21 BEST MOMENTS FROM PRINCESS EUGENIE AND JACK BROOKSBANK'S ROYAL WEDDING

Patrick also surprised everyone by sharing a picture of the proud mother-of-the-bride in her second outfit of the day. "What a fantastic woman she is, The Duchess of York! It's always a pleasure helping her with hair & makeup as we do this wedding weekend at the Royal Lodge Windsor. When clients become friends it is a match!#lernbergerstafsing #beautyartisan #scandinavianbeauty #royalwedding," he captioned a photo of Sarah in a green dress.