Victoria Beckham reveals the recipe for her favourite healthy homemade snack This looks delicious…

We all know Victoria Beckham is good friends with Gordon Ramsay, and we reckon the famous chef has possibly taught her a thing or two in the kitchen. Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl revealed her favourite healthy homemade snack - a multi-seed loaf - which she likes to serve with a heavy helping of mashed avocado. The mum-of-four gave her followers a treat because not only did she share serving suggestions, she also gave the ultimate recipe on how to recreate it at home.

Here's what you need for VB's go-to kitchen essential:

The flesh of one pumpkin

Buckwheat flower

Arrow root

Salt

Soda Bicarbonate

Flaxseed / Linseed

Lemon juice

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

This seeded loaf would be a great thing to whip up in the kitchen when you get home after a busy day at work. Will you be trying it?

At the beginning of the year, VB gave fans a sneak peek inside the kitchen of her luxurious London home, and it is just as stylish as you might expect. The fashion designer shared a video of her youngest son Cruz cooking pancakes at their home in Holland Park, inadvertently showcasing her spacious kitchen and dining room in the process.

"Cooking with Cruz!!" she captioned the short clip, which showed the 12-year-old lifting a saucepan off the hob and flipping his pancake in the air. While Cruz's cooking skills were impressive, followers would have no doubt have been distracted by the beautiful kitchen, which features dark gloss cabinets and wooden flooring, with a wall-mounted television in the background to keep the family entertained as they cook.

Victoria and David have added a number of stylish accessories to their kitchen, including pastel coloured salt and pepper mills, a wooden knife block and a marble pestle and mortar which sit on the work surfaces.