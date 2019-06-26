Moon Milk is the new Instagram craze promising you a better night's sleep Would you try it?

For generations, people have been told that drinking a cup of hot milk before bed can help sleep. But 2019 promises something a little different. London-based wellness company, Glow Bar, have come up with an alternative that is said to offer a huge range of health benefits as well as relaxing properties. Their super drink, named Lavender Moon Milk, is said to boost serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in regulating mood and sleep-wake cycles, and rebalance hormones after a hectic day.

Rooted in history, the caffeine-free drink is actually derived from ancient Ayurvedic traditions which date back some 5,000 years ago to India. The Eastern practice is based on the concept that health and wellness is a balance between mind, body and spirit and often follows alternative medicine practices. Many celebrities have voiced their praise of it, including mighty wellness guru, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Aniston. One of the Ayurvedic premises is that drinking warm milk before bedtime can really benefit your quality of sleep and your ability to get to sleep faster.

Currently, Glow Bar is selling a range of moon milks at their Mortimer Street store, priced at £5 each however, you can make your own mug at home. Here is the super simple recipe:

Lavender Moon Milk

Ingredients:

250ml almond milk

1tsp dried lavender

1tsp butterfly pea flower tea

60ml hot water

drop of lemon juice

1tsp Ashwagandha

1tsp tocos

1tsp honey

Method: