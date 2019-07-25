John Torode posts heartwarming tribute following sad death of legendary Australian food writer Australian food writer Margaret Fulton passed away aged 94

Wednesday was a tragic day for the culinary world, as legendary Australian food writer Margaret Fulton passed away aged 94.

Leading the tributes was MasterChef's John Torode, who uploaded two side by side photographs of Margaret to Instagram, one recent and another black and white picture seemingly snapped decades ago.

John, who is engaged to Lisa Faulkner, added a touching caption to the images, saying: "Sad to hear of the passing of Margaret Fulton, my first ever cookbook was by this extraordinary lady, a great inspiration. We will miss you."

The TV chef's followers echoed his condolences, with one writing: "I still have her cookbooks.. a little bit battered and bruised but well used for 47 years."

Fans have also taken to Twitter with anecdotes about the famed food writer, and it's clear that her recipes found their way into bookshelves across the globe.

MORE: Inside MasterChef judge John Torode's home with fiancée Lisa Faulkner

One Twitter user wrote: "I married in 1974 & bought this Margaret Fulton cookbook (I've still got it, but the cover's gone). The best thing was the inspiration. I grew up in a family of meals with meat & 3 veg every day. Suddenly there were 100s of new & exciting recipes to try. RIP Margaret."

Another reminisced: "#MargaretFulton I’ve had this cookbook most of the 44 years of my marriage & use Margaret's baking all the time."

One Australian even suggested the national treasure receive a state funeral, commenting: "Margaret Fulton was a national treasure who had an extraordinary influence on Australian culture for decades. What about a state funeral? Please RT if you agree."

Margaret authored more than 25 cookbooks and was Australia's first celebrity cookbook writer. Her first book, The Margaret Fulton Cookbook, was published in 1968 and it went on to sell more than a million copies. Not only a trailblazing writer, Margaret was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1983 and is hailed as having revolutionised the way Australians cook.

The Australian gem passed away surrounded by family.