Celebrity Masterchef's John Torode's home with Lisa Faulkner has ideal chef's kitchen

Celebrity MasterChef star John Torode lives in London with his wife Lisa Faulkner, and the pair regularly reveal glimpses inside their beautiful home on social media.

The couple, who met on the BBC show in 2010 and married in 2019, share a love of food, so it's little surprise that their kitchen is one of the highlights of their home.

© Getty John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

They also have a pizza oven and BBQ in their garden for even more culinary adventures, while the rest of their home is equally chic.

John and Lisa's incredibly stylish home

1/ 8 © Instagram Kitchen John and Lisa's kitchen is the perfect area to cook up feasts. The breakfast bar offers plenty of space for preparing food and eating together, while the couple has everything from dinnerware to ornaments on display on open shelving and in a glass-fronted cabinet. Elsewhere, the kitchen features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a utensil pot can be seen on the marble-topped work surface behind.

2/ 8 © Instagram Dining room The kitchen and dining room appear to be open-plan, with a wooden dining table placed near the glass patio doors that lead out to the garden. John and Lisa hung an industrial-style light fitting over the table and added fresh flowers and candles to provide the finishing touches.



3/ 8 © Instagram Garden Lovebirds Lisa and John have been enjoying many a date night at home now the warmer weather has welcomed alfresco dining. Luckily, the pair can enjoy each other's company in their stunning garden, complete with comfy outdoor furniture, chic paving and a stylish trellis surrounded by lush greenery.



4/ 8 Garden shed At the end of their garden sits their super cool garden shed which they have converted into an outhouse. It no doubt provided the perfect place for hosting and just outside the modern shed sits a grey seating area on raised decking.



5/ 8 © Instagram Outdoor cooking Chefs Lisa and John no doubt love throwing a good barbeque in the warmer months. It looks like they've got the appropriate tools to do so, and John's gas BBQ looks like the real deal. The outdoor cooking area is on their patio where they also have a seating area and parasol from the sun.

6/ 8 © Instagram Living room Lisa was showing off her new boots in this photo, but her post also offered a look inside their living room, which has navy blue walls and pale blue sofas with a matching footstool, and wooden flooring that leads through into the next room. At the other end of the room, John and Lisa’s living room has a bay window with floor-length curtains and wooden flooring.

7/ 8 © Instagram Garden room The couple have created what they call their 'garden room' which Lisa was keen to show off on Instagram. The room is decorated with gorgeous pink wallpaper with a botanical print, so it's little surprise the name has the name 'garden room'. The room also has a chic sofa and huge floor-to-ceiling doors leading out into their garden.

8/ 8 Bedroom Lisa shared this photo of their stunning bedroom after it underwent a makeover. The couple have an ultra-chic bed with a velvet headboard and lots of colourful cushions and blankets on top. At the foot of the bed is an ottoman-style storage unit, while lying underneath the bed is a huge pink rug.

They've opted for green walls and muted pink curtains, and a cute little table sits in the corner with an eye-catching lamp made of feathers.



