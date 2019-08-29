There's huge news about the Marks and Spencer Dine-In meal deal What would we do without it?

Now, this has totally made our day. Marks and Spencer is known for the fab Dine-In meal deal, where you get three courses and drinks for a set price. It's basically our trusty go-to when the fridge is bare and we fancy restaurant food from the comfort of our own home. Well, amazing news HELLO! readers, the popular store has just announced its meal deal is going permanent from now until Christmas *does celebratory dance on chair. For the first time ever, M&S Dine-In has moved to run continuously up until 17 December. For £12 you'll get a main, side, dessert, a bottle of wine or two soft drinks.

If you're panicking that those classic dishes like steak or rotisserie chicken may fall off the extended menu, fear not – the store's most popular meals will stay firmly put. And there's more… new soft drinks options have been added to the menu.

Other mains currently available in the meal deal include stuffed sea bream, chargrilled chicken and king prawn paella, pancetta carbonara and butternut squash and goat's cheese en croute, among others. Sides include Santini tomato salad, chunky chips, minted new potatoes and extra-fine asparagus.

The dessert section – the bit we all secretly love most – offers a choice between New York vanilla cheesecake, Billionaire's desserts and strawberry jelly trifle. And that's just a snippet of the menu.

M&S first launched Dine-In back in 2008, and it's been going strong ever since with over 100 million meal deals sold. Impressive. Now, what combo will you go for?

