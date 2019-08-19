You NEED to make this summer berry pavlova because it has a floral twist It's like summer on a plate!

Easy to make and deliciously indulgent, this decadent dessert is summer on a plate. This is a slight Middle Eastern take on a popular pudding. Sweetened cream flavoured with rosewater is loaded onto a sticky meringue then topped with strawberries, crushed pistachios and fragrant rose petals - perfect for your next garden party.

Serves 8 Preparation time 25 minutes Cooking time 1 hour, plus cooling (ideally overnight)

INGREDIENTS

• 6 large egg whites

• 250g/9oz caster sugar

• 1 tsp rosewater extract

• 1 tsp white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp cornflour

• 100g/4oz crushed pistachios

• 475ml/17fl oz double cream

• 1 tbsp icing sugar

• 450g/1lb BerryWorld strawberries, halved (keep 3-4 whole to garnish)

• A handful of pink rose petals

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

2. Whisk the egg whites in a large, clean bowl until they form stiff peaks. Add the sugar two spoonfuls at a time, whisking between each addition. With the last addition of sugar, add the rosewater extract, vinegar and cornflour and whisk until stiff and shiny.

3. Gently fold in half the crushed pistachios then carefully spoon the mixture onto the lined baking sheet to form a circle. Work the mixture outwards from the centre to form a raised edge.

4. Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C, 275°F, Gas 1. Bake the meringue for 1 hour, then turn off the oven, leaving the meringue in there until cool. If possible, make the meringue the night before and leave it in the cooling oven overnight. The parchment should pull away easily now and you can place the meringue on a serving plate.

5. Whip the double cream with the icing sugar until thick. Spread generously over the cooled meringue then scatter the strawberries over the top. Arrange the whole strawberries in the centre, sprinkle with the rest of the crushed pistachios and finally scatter with the rose petals

