Not a massive dessert fan? Hari Ghotra's no-bake pistachio praline parfait is the pud for you Light and lovely!

Us savoury queens can be few and far between with the likes of five-tiered rainbow-cakes and the elaborately decorated milkshakes taking over our Instagram feed. But fear not, Indian chef and cookery entrepreneur Hari Ghortra is here to save the rare breed of desert snobs with her pistachio praline parfait - and trust us, it's JUST as Instagrammable.

Hari Ghotra runs the biggest digital Indian food platform in the UK after learning how to cook at home with her mum. Talking exclusively to HELLO! the entrepreneurial chef revealed: [her mum] "never used recipes or measured ingredients - cooking was always done using your senses and that's how I cook now." Hari also runs her own incredibly popular private cookery classes and after seeing this parfait we are ready to sign up, senses at the ready!

Speaking on her genius pistachio praline parfait, Hari says: "This is a pleasure to make and is great for those who don’t really do desserts. You can substitute the pistachios for other nuts if you prefer. Making praline is fun. The parfait is simple to make, too – just make sure you get it lovely and light."

PISTACHIO PRALINE PARFAIT

Serves 6 Preparation time 25-30 minutes, plus freezing

INGREDIENTS:

For the pistachio praline

• Vegetable oil, for greasing

• 55g/2¼oz unsalted pistachios

• 100g/4oz caster sugar

For the parfait

• 2 large free-range eggs, separated • 50g/2oz caster sugar

• Half a vanilla pod • 200ml/7fl oz double cream

For the raspberry sauce

• 100g/4oz caster sugar • 200g/7oz raspberries

• 1 tbsp lemon juice To serve

• Fresh raspberries

• Extra crushed pistachios

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. First, make the praline. Line a tray with baking parchment and lightly grease with oil.

2. Crush the pistachios in a pestle and mortar – you want them lumpy, not a fine powder.

3. Heat a little of the sugar in a pan over a gentle heat. Once it melts, add a little more and move the pan around to help it melt – do not use a spoon to stir it. Continue until all the sugar has melted and turned a lovely brown caramel colour. Add the pistachios, pour onto the baking parchment and leave to cool.

4. Once it has set hard, place it in a bag and smash it with a rolling pin.

5. For the parfait, line a 450g/1lb loaf tin with a double layer of clingfilm, leaving a bit of overhang.

6. Put the egg yolks, caster sugar and the seeds from the vanilla pod in a large bowl. Whisk until thick and pale. In another bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks, then gently fold it into the egg yolk mixture.

7. In another bowl and with a clean whisk, whisk the egg whites until stiff. Gently fold them into the creamy yolk mixture, then gently fold in the smashed praline, reserving a few bits.

8. Pour the mix into the prepared loaf tin, cover lightly with the overhanging clingfilm and transfer to the freezer for at least 8 hours.

9. For the raspberry sauce, put the sugar in a pan with a splash of water and heat very gently until the sugar has dissolved. Bring the mixture to the boil and bubble, stirring, for 5-10 minutes, until it has reduced and become syrupy. Stir in the raspberries and cook for a few minutes until the berries have almost completely broken down. Add the lemon juice. Remove the pan from the heat, then push the sauce through a sieve into a bowl. Set aside to cool completely.

10. When ready to serve, remove the parfait from the freezer and leave to soften for a few minutes. Unwrap the clingfilm on top and use it to lift the parfait from the tin. Invert onto a serving plate, then peel off the clingfilm. Dip a palette knife in a mug of just-boiled water to warm, wipe dry, then use the flat of the knife on the parfait to smooth away the marks of the clingfilm.

11. Leave for 10 minutes to soften. Serve scattered with fresh raspberries, crushed pistachios and the praline and drizzled with the raspberry sauce.

