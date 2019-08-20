Ainsley Harriott reveals the ultimate passion fruit painted pineapple recipe Ready, steady, cook!

Taking us back to his roots on a culinary voyage of the Caribbean, chef Ainsley Harriott serves up flavourful dish of lime-glazed pineapple with passionfruit vanilla cream that will make you feel as if you've travelled 5,000 miles to the golden beaches of the Carribean. This must-try summer recipe is one fruitful island delight!

Lime-glazed pineapple with passion fruit vanilla cream

Serves 6 Preparation time 20 minutes, plus chilling Cooking time 6-10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 medium ripe pineapple

• 100g/4oz apricot jam

• Zest and juice of 1 lime

• 1 tsp whole pink and black peppercorns For the passion fruit vanilla cream

• 2 large passion fruit

• 150m/¼pt double cream

• 25g/1oz caster sugar

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Without removing the skin or the top of the pineapple, slice lengthways all the way through the pineapple, including through the leaves at the top, to create 6 wedges. Remove the core and discard.

2. In a small pan, heat the apricot jam, lime zest and juice and peppercorns over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until the jam has melted. Set aside.

3. For the passion fruit cream, cut each passion fruit in half, scoop out the pulp and press firmly through a fine sieve into a bowl. Reserve 1 tbsp of the seeds.

4. In another bowl, whisk together the cream, sugar and vanilla extract. Gradually stir in the passion fruit juice followed by the passion fruit seeds. Transfer to the fridge.

5. Meanwhile, preheat a barbecue or a griddle pan until hot. Cook the pineapple wedges on the grill or pan for 2-3 minutes on each side, until char marks appear. Brush with the apricot glaze and place on the grill or pan again and rotate a couple of times so that the glaze caramelises all over. Remove the wedges from the heat and serve immediately with a helping of the passion fruit cream

Let your tastebuds travel the Caribbean islands with Ainsley’s new book of more than 80 recipes, from roti wraps and cornbread muffins to cocktails. Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen by Ainsley Harriott (Ebury Press, £20). Follow Ainsley at @ainsleyfoods.

