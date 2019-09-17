Do you dare take on dairy week? This strawberry-ripple ice cream recipe is sure to make you a star baker sensation This simple strawberry ripple ice cream is udderly delicious!

Fancy attempting dairy week this week along with the Great British Bakeoff contestants? Well, we have one of the simplest homemade ice cream recipes ever and it is sure to earn you star baker. It's designed to be made one day and eaten the next so no gulit here if you *accidentally* eat the whole batch. As it is a no-churn recipe, the longer it remains in the freezer the more ice crystals grow and it loses its creamy texture so we ENCOURAGE you to devour the whole thing - you can blame us. Soften the ice cream in the fridge for about 30 minutes before using and then eat away!

STRAWBERRY RIPPLE ICE CREAM

Serves 4-6, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, plus freezing time

INGREDIENTS

• 1 x 300ml carton double cream

• 300ml/1/2pt full-fat Greek yoghurt

• 275g/10oz Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve

• 2 tbsp liqueur, such as Crème de Cassis

• 4-6 waffle cones, to finish

• 3-4 sugared rose petals, crushed

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Whip the cream in a large bowl until it just begins to hold its shape. Fold in the yoghurt and 200g/7oz of the conserve.

2. Spoon half the mixture into a freezer-proof container that is about 5cm/2in deep.

3. Stir the liqueur into the remaining conserve in a separate bowl and drizzle over the top of the cream mixture in the container. Spoon over the remaining cream mixture and freeze for at least 3 hours (depending on depth of container). 4. Serve in cones or scoops with crushed, sugared rose petals sprinkled on top.

Recipe courtesy of BonneMaman. For further information, tips and recipes, visit bonnemaman.co.uk or like on Facebook here: BonneMamanUK