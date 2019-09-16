Treat yourself to a strawberry brioche breakfast - the perfect recipe for french toast lovers The perfect breakfast recipe for those with a sweet tooth!

If you have a sweet tooth, you know that sometimes toast and butter or even toast and jam just doesn't quite cut it for the most important meal of the day - breakfast. We can only assume that most people agree considering that french toast such a popular breakfast dish. That's why are treating all you sugar fanatics out there to this mouth-watering twist on the french classic. This french toast style strawberry brioche is THE perfect breakfast recipe and not just that, It also doubles up as an easy dessert or if you fancy something a bit boozier, drizzle over some kirsch or cherry brandy before cooking - no one's judging here!

STRAWBERRY BRIOCHE

Makes 6, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 6 slices brioche or use brioche buns and slice open

• 175g/6oz marzipan, grated

• 300g/11oz Jubilee Selections by Driscoll’s strawberries, hulled and sliced

• 1 lime, halved

• Sprinkle of sugar (optional)

• Handful of flaked almonds

• Icing sugar, to dust

• Crème fraiche or Greek yoghurt, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5.

2. Arrange the brioche slices on a baking tray then evenly scatter over the grated marzipan.

3. Divide the strawberries between each brioche slice then squeeze over the lime juice and sprinkle with sugar, if using, and the flaked almonds. Transfer to the preheated oven and toast for about 20-25 minutes or until the brioche is golden and the topping is bubbling. Remove from the oven and dust with icing sugar. Serve with a dollop of crème fraiche or Greek yoghurt.!