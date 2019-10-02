Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte’s SURPRISING taste in food - and it's different to William's The four-year-old is just like her mother!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often reveal tidbits about their children, from their hobbies to their favourite food, and on Wedneday Kate, 37, delighted royal fans by giving an insight into the family's home life as she and William attended a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre in King's Cross, London ahead of their official visit to Pakistan, from October 14 to 18.

Speaking to guests, the couple said they were looking forward to trying the food during the trip and Kate gave fans an insight into her family meals, confessing she sometimes cooks curry at home, creating one version for their three children and another for the adults.

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.” Still, she added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.”

Kate revealed more about Charlotte's food tastes

Kate has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food, although she said ahead of the royal tour of India in 2016 that her husband "struggles" with spices. Her husband, also 37, told guests he liked his food medium spicy, something that one person told him does not exist in Pakistan.

“Me and heat not so good,” he said. “I love spice but not heat." It seems that four-year-old Princess Charlotte is much braver when it comes to food tastes than her dad!

William and Kate chatted to guests at the reception

Earlier this year, the Duchess told pupils at Lavender Primary School that Prince George and Princess Charlotte love lending a hand when it comes to cooking. Kate shared that Charlotte likes eating olives and that her two eldest children love to make a "cheesy pasta" recipe.

Charlotte started school in September, joining George, six, at Thomas's Battersea in west London. William and Kate dropped their daughter off on her big day and showed her to her reception class.

