This is what President Trump and the royals ate at the State Banquet

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump and FLOTUS, Melania, attended a glittering State Banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The highest honour possible for a visiting head of state, the royal family hosted 170 people in total that evening including all of Donald's adult children - Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump - and of course, they were treated to a feast of all feasts.

A menu naturally centred around the best of British seasonal produce, to start the guests dined on a steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce. For main, a saddle of new season Windsor lamb was served with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce and for pudding, strawberry sable with tangy lemon verbena cream and an assortment of fresh fruit was plated before coffee and petit fours, which are miniature sweet treats, were brought out. It's not known what was served for those who have chosen the vegetarian or vegan lifestyle but we can only imagine the chefs would have created something royally mouthwatering.

As for drinks, of course guests also enjoyed the finest wines but not all were as expensive as you might presume given the guest list. Guests toasted with a £1,400-a-bottle Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1990 which was actually served alongside a £34.99 Windsor Great Park 2014. A military operation, 19 wine butlers were assigned to making sure nobody had an empty glass at any point.

The dining room was set up as a horseshoe so that the Queen and the President, who were sat at the head of the room, could be seen from all views. Both of them made speeches praising each other's countries and the long history there is between Britain and America. Once sat down however, who knows what they were talking about between mouthfuls…