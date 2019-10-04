Turn your Friday into FriYAY with this DELICIOUS elderflower and mint daiquiri recipe The perfect rum cocktail recipe to start of the weekend

Looking for a fancy daiquiri recipe different to the standard strawberry kind? Look no further! Here's a heady mix of sweet elderflower, mint and rum all topped off with freshly squeezed lime juice and no strawberries in sight - it's the perfect refreshing twist to the classic daiquiri. This delicious cocktail is simple and easy to make but if you fancy spicing it up, mix all the ingredients up in a blender with ice to make a frozen daiquiri - who cares if summers been and gone?!

ELDERFLOWER & MINT DAIQUIRI

Makes 1, Preparation time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• Ice cubes

• 4 tbsp Bacardi Rum

• 4 tsp Elderflower cordial

• 25ml/1fl oz freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1 small sprig of fresh mint, plus extra to garnish

• Curl of lime zest

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Take a cocktail shaker and drop in 6 cubes of ice, pour in the ingredients and add one sprig of mint. Attach the lid, shake vigorously and then pour into a martini glass and serve with a sprig of mint and a curl of lime zest.

This recipe comes from Belvoir Fruit Farms. If you’d like to get involved with the Belvior harvest, visit belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk where there will be tips on how to pick the right plant, what you’ll need to do it (just a bin bag really) and where to get your elderflowers weighed.

