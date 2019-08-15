We've found a recipe for Pimm's Jelly and its a game changer! It's Pimm's o'clock!

Still have leftover Pimm's form Wimbledon season? Heres the ultimate treat for your summer bbq as the UK gears up for more sun. Stock up on your strawberries, raspberries and fizzy lemonade and serve up one of these amazing low-calorie Pimm's jellies.

Serves 4 Preparation time 10-15 minutes, plus chilling Cooking time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

• 200ml/7fl oz Pimm’s

• 600ml/1pt lemonade

• 5½ sheets gelatine

• 4 BerryWorld strawberries, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 8 small BerryWorld raspberries

• 4 segments of orange, skin, pith and membranes removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

• Thin slices of cucumber, and softly whipped double cream (optional) to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Add the Pimm’s to the lemonade, then pour ¾ of the liquid into a bowl. Add the gelatine sheets and

leave to soak for 5-10 minutes.

2. Heat the remaining liquid in a small pan, bring to a simmer then remove from the heat. Squeeze the excess liquid from the gelatine sheets then drop the gelatine into the hot mixture. Whisk vigorously until the gelatine has dissolved.

3. Pour into the bowl of Pimm’s and lemonade and stir well.

Refrigerate for 2 hours, until the mixture starts to thicken, then stir in the strawberries and raspberries.

4. Pour the semi-set jelly into 4 serving bowls or glasses and return to the fridge for 3-4 hours until completely set. 5. Serve topped with a thin slice of cucumber and with softly whipped double cream, if liked.

MORE: Wimbledon fans rejoice: there is now a strawberries and cream BAILEYS

Co-ordinated by Sarah Hamilton-Walker