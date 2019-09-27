Going out tonight? You need to try this ginger and fig fizz - a whisky cocktail with a kick to kick-start your weekend The perfect cocktail recipe for any whisky lover!

When thinking of whisky, it can be hard for our brain not to jump to the classic image of Don Draper in Mad Men sipping a glass of whisky on the rocks - normally it's hard for our brain not to jump to Don Draper full stop. Yet whisky need not be served only as a stiff drink. Here Johnnie Walker shares the perfect Whisky cocktail - a fig and ginger fizz. Their fig and ginger fizz is the perfect balance of sweet from the fig, with a kick of spice from the ginger and everything nice from the fuzzy feeling of sitting back and relaxing with this cheeky tipple! You NEED to try.

GINGER FIG FIZZ

Recipe makes a single-serve

INGREDIENTS:

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

20ml Fig Syrup

20ml Lemon

Top with Ginger Ale

Cubed ice

INSTRUCTIONS:

Build, and then serve in a highball glass and garnish with half of a fresh fig

Pairs perfectly with Cheeseboard selection

This recipe is by Johnnie Walker for quick access to all the ingredients mentioned click here

