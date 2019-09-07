You've got to try this 'Flamingo Hula' cocktail this weekend because it's delicious Bring the bar to you!

This 'Flamingo Hula' cocktail recipe is the perfect drink to sip on as you sail into your weekend. A recipe concocted in The Roof Gardens bar in London before its recent closure, the name is an ode to the resident flamingos that once decorated the rooftop space. A recipe that needs to be remembered and shared, this is a summer stunner that is sure to impress your guests!

FLAMINGO HULA

Makes 1, Preparation time 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• A large slice of fresh watermelon

• 50ml/2fl oz Mezcal (if you can’t get your hands on Mezcal then tequila works as an alternative)

• A squeeze of fresh lime

• A squeeze of agave syrup

• A handful of ice cubes

• A sprig of fresh rosemary and strip of lime zest

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Remove the flesh from your fresh watermelon and blitz in a blender to create a watermelon purée.

2. Add this to your cocktail shaker along with the Mezcal, lime and agave syrup. Give a good shake before pouring into a short glass with a handful of ice cubes and garnishing with a sprig of fresh rosemary wrapped with a strip of lime zest.