This Indian Lemonade recipe has major health benefits - and it only takes 10 minutes to make! Easy peasy lemon squeezy...

Over the past few years, we've seen a rise in the popularity of health drinks. From superfood smoothies to kombucha and even celery juice cleanses more than ever we seem to be looking for a healthier alternative to sip on. However, these health drinks can be both complicated to make and expensive - that's where Hani Ghotra comes to save the day with her Nimbu pani or shikanji (Indian lemonade). The Indian take on Lemonade is not only refreshingly delicious but most importantly helps to replenish the body's salts which is crucial for hydration after a heavy workout or, perhaps, a heavy night out...

When talking to HELLO! Hari explained: “In the northern states of India [Nimbu pani] is sold on every street corner as a thirst-quencher. More importantly, it replenishes salts and tastes amazing. In India, lemons are smaller and look like limes, so either will do for this recipe. If you can’t get hold of black salt or chaat masala, leave them out. It’s really important that you taste this and adjust according to your liking.” - When life gives you lemons... (Sorry, we couldn't resist)

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 glasses of water

• 2 lemons or 3 limes

• 1 tbsp sugar (you may need to add more)

• 1 tsp rock salt or black salt, as required • 1 tsp cumin powder • ½ tsp chaat masala • Ice cubes • Lemon wedges, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Pour the water into a jug.

2. Halve the lemons or limes. Squeeze, removing any pips, then add the juice to the jug.

3. Add the sugar, salt, cumin and chaat masala, then stir together until the sugar has dissolved. Check the seasoning and adjust according to your taste. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve.

4. Pour into tall glasses with ice cubes and a lemon wedge.

Hari Ghotra's INDIAN KITCHEN - From 30-minute meals to slow-cooking techniques, cooking fresh Indian meals at home can be as easy or as challenging as you want it to be. For recipe ideas for starters, sides, mains or sweet dishes, visit harighotra.co.uk