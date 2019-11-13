Victoria Beckham reveals there is a fruit named after her

Victoria Beckham loves healthy food - previously she has spoken out about her love of avocados, and can always be seen posting snaps to her Instagram Stories of interesting fruits she discovers while she's away on her travels. Closer to home, she also has her daughter Harper treat her to platters of delicious looking fruit salads. However, it seems VB's love story with fruit goes a step further as the former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account on Monday to reveal that she has discovered there's a fruit named after her.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a snap of a palm-sized pineapple with the caption: "How tiny is this pineapple?!?! Its orginal name is… "Victoria pineapple." As well as the fruit, Victoria's adorable spaniel, Olive, could be seen in the shot. The pineapple that Victoria shares her name with is also called the 'Queen pineapple' and is native to South Africa. Experts call the Victoria pineapple the 'best in the world' due to its 'sweet and fruity flavour and exceptional aroma.' Like its larger sister, the Victoria pineapple is rich in calcium and potassium, as well as Vitamins A, B, C and E and it also contains the enzyme bromelain which helps with digestion - no wonder it's Beckham approved!

Over the weekend, Victoria also shared another one of her favourite fruits. The mum-of-four posted a snap to her Instagram Stories of a "Kissable" apple perfectly cut in two to reveal a gorgeous, pink and juicy inside. Victoria gave the fruit her seal of approval declaring it "the prettiest British apple," but the fashion designer didn't stop there. VB also shared a video of a long yellow fingered type fruit quizzing her followers on whether they knew what it was. The fruit in question is known as the Buddha's Hand which is grown in China. The Buddha's hand is similar to a lemon but is much sweeter and is most famously used for its peel and zest. Well, it looks like we'll be tuning into Victoria's Stories from now on for our international fruit education! We can't wait.

