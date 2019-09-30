Harper Beckham, 8, showcases incredible cooking skills Victoria Beckham's daughter's secret talent revealed...

Who knew the Beckhams were so handy in the kitchen? Last week we saw Victoria Beckham reveal the fun food hack she uses during Harper's snack time, and now, we're hearing that Harper also has her own culinary skills in the kitchen. Both Victoria and David Beckham took to their personal Instagram accounts on Sunday evening to gush over the incredible breakfast in bed that Harper had sweetly prepared for the couple.

Taking to her Instagram account, Victoria Beckham posted a colourful fruit bowl from her bed, packed with berries and a decorative sprig of mint, along with the caption: "Breakfast in bed for mummy and daddy. We love you, Harper Seven X"

David, meanwhile, posted a perfectly cooked plate of sausages, scrambled eggs and toast, and captioned it: "Sausages in bed from my pretty lady. Thank you Harper Seven." He added some fun gifs as well.

With the Beckham clan all-embracing their impressive array of individual skills; Brooklyn and his gorgeous photography, Romeo taking the modelling world by storm, and Cruz showcasing his angelic singing, could cooking be Harper's newfound calling? From the looks of this impressive cooked breakfast, we think it might be. Although we don't doubt eight-year-old Harper received some help with the frying element of her deluxe breakfast - did she call in the help of family friend and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, perhaps? If this is the quality of food she's whipping up at this age we can only imagine what's to come from the talented soon-to-be chef!

This isn't the first time Harper has showcased her impressive cooking skills. Back in 2018, Victoria posted a video to her Instagram Stories of Harper creating a chocolate masterpiece during a chocolate-making lesson while on holiday in Bali. The post saw Harper Seven with an adorable smile clearly enjoying her lesson, with the caption: "Harper loves making chocolate! X" Previously, Victoria has also shared Harper lending a helping hand whilst chopping up peppers for her own school snack.

From breakfast in bed to lunchtime treats and even showpiece desserts, it seems this eight-year-old is racking up those culinary skills. Watch out Gordon Ramsay, there's a new kid on the block!

