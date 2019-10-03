Harper Beckham surprises Victoria with something she loves in the morning Harper Beckham has skills in the kitchen!

Harper Beckham's skills in the kitchen know no bounds! We've seen her prepare breakfast in bed for her parents David and Victoria, acing it at chocolate making in Bali and even preparing her own school lunch but now this clever little chef can also add barista to her CV - well, kind of

On Thursday morning, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers the cute surprise that Harper had presented her with for breakfast - mothers get prepared to be jealous! The post revealed that Harper had delivered her a fresh cup of coffee with a cute handwritten message reading: "Dear mummy, I hope you enjoy your coffee" complete with an adorable drawing of a coffee mug and a stick drawing of her mum along with the thought bubble "I love coffee!" What a great start to the morning, eh?

While we do not doubt that Harper would have had some help, or a least a watchful eye over her whilst brewing her cuppa we're calling it that it won't be long before Harper owns the Beckham kitchen. Harper was even busy in the kitchen the evening before as Victoria posted to her Stories to show another mouthwatering fruit platter the eight-year-old had put together. The platter consisted of Victoria's usual fruit faves, raspberries and blackberries, as well as Harper's signature garnish of a sprig of mint - this time she even added the head of a pineapple for Masterchef-worthy effect. She's clearly getting more and more adventurous with her culinary skills!

We're hoping that Harper didn't forget to serve her freshly brewed coffee with Victoria's favourite Stevia Drops - if Victoria managed to get her hands on some that is. Back in June, Victoria revealed that Stevia Drops were the zero-calorie way that she sweetens her coffee in the morning without breakng her healthy diet but unfortunately, Victoria was struggling to find them in London. The fashion designer posted to her Instagram Stories: "I am totally into these 'sweet drops'. Anyone know where I can get them in London??" It's clear whatever Harper served Victoria she was more than pleased with - keep up the good work, Harper!

