Victoria Beckham left shocked by breakfast she is served in Dubai

Victoria Beckham was left confused on Friday after being served a 'strange' fruit for breakfast while in Dubai. The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share a snap of her healthy-looking meal, which included peaches and rambutans. The former Spice Girl was stumped by the latter and asked: "Not really sure what this is but I'm into it," and added: "Breakfast in Dubai."

Native to Malaysia, the spiky red fruit comes from rambutan trees and has a sweet taste. The fruit has a soft, white interior and should be peeled before eating. What's more, the tropical fruit has many health benefits. Not only is it jam-packed with vitamin C (protecting cells from harmful free radicals) but it can also increase the absorption of iron in the body. Rambutans also contain copper which is important for the creation of red and white blood cells plus is rich in manganese – required to both produce and activate enzymes. Sounds like Victoria had herself a very healthy breakfast, then!

Victoria is currently in Dubai to take part in the World of Fashion 2019 event. According to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, the event runs until 12 October and guests can expect to: "Meet the world's most iconic figures, discover Fall Winter fashion and beauty in its latest technologies and witness exclusive never seen before novelties!"

On Thursday night, the fashion designer attended a glitzy event in the UAE to celebrate her new makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in Dubai's enormous luxury mall, Mall of the Emirates. For the lavish event, Victoria, 45, opted for a three-quarter-length sleeve dress and a chic up-do. The designer accessorised with a sleek chain necklace and finished off her look with a show-stopping pair of leather, open-toe boots.

