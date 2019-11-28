Emotional Jamie Oliver reflects on his challenging year: 'I've had the worst of it' The celebrity chef is trying to focus on the positives

It has been a difficult year for Jamie Oliver following the collapse of his restaurant empire in May, but the celebrity chef is focusing on the positive side. The dad-of-five reflected on the restaurant closures in an interview with Graham Norton, due to air on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

"It was 13 years of hard work and Fifteen was my baby, but I ran out of money, ran out of everything and it was really tough, but you have to crack on and try to get yourself together," Jamie said. "I've had the best of it – I don't know anyone who had it better than me – and I've had the worst of it – that's life. You have to focus it to a positive."

However, Jamie isn't letting the experience stop him from opening more restaurants in the future. Asked about the prospect of starting again, Jamie revealed there are certain conditions to him launching a new restaurant. "Absolutely I'll think about it, but not until after Brexit and after the high street has sorted itself out," he confirmed. "If you run a business in this country, there has been no good news for anybody for five years. It's been tough and there is a lot of mess to sort out."

Jamie Oliver reflected on his challenging year on The Graham Norton Show

Jamie was forced to close his restaurant group in May after it struggled to find a buyer. The only remaining Jamie Oliver restaurants in the UK are Fifteen Cornwall, which is run independently of is group as a charity, and his Diner, Coffee Lounge and Jamie's Italian outlets at Gatwick Airport, which were bought by food-to-go specialist group SSP in June.

Jamie's restaurant group was forced to close in May

Despite 2019 bringing several challenges for Jamie, there have also been many happier times – including celebrating 20 years since he first found fame as The Naked Chef. Jamie, his wife Jools, and their children have also moved into a new home in Essex, and in October the chef was named Best Food Personality at the Observer Food Monthly awards. Things are looking up for 2020!

