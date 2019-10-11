Jamie Oliver sparks surprising debate and you won't believe what it's over Jamie and Gordon Ramsay recently ended their feud

To mark World Egg Day, Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to share a video of a delicious looking plate of poached eggs on toast and the celebrity chef sparked a debate while he was at it. The father-of-five's post – captioned: "So tomorrow is World Egg Day… how do you like your eggs in the morning?" – has left followers tangled in a debate about the best way to cook eggs. Many, like Jamie, prefer their eggs poached and left comments such as: "Poached," "Simply soft poached with some buttery toast," and: "I like mine poached!" Others revealed that they prefer theirs scrambled, commenting: "Scrambled on toast," and a few threw their support behind fried eggs, replying: "Sunny side up."

Many of the Naked Chef's fans also discussed other interesting egg dishes, such as the Columbian recipe "Huevos pericos" which is a popular breakfast in the South American country made from eggs, scallions and tomatoes. Of course, there were also plenty of hilarious replies. One person even responded that they like their eggs: "cooked by someone else."

Jamie's post started a debate about eggs

It has recently been revealed that Jamie, 44, has ended his ongoing feud with fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. In an interview set to air on Saturday night's The Jonathan Ross show, 52-year-old Gordon said he reached out to Jamie following the collapse of his restaurant empire in May.

Jamie and Gordon have ended their feud

Gordon explained: "That was devastating, I don't think anyone likes to revel in that kind of failure. Bottom line is, he's a great guy and a great chef and it was sad to see him disappear overnight but we had a drink and it was a tough time, like it is all of us out there… Yeah [I called] straight away."

