Attempting Veganuary? You need to try this celeriac, quinoa and raspberry salad Madeleine Shaw's delicious plant-based salad recipe

Fancy attempting Veganury this January? Well, then look no further than popular food blogger Madeline Shaw's delicious honey roasted celeriac, quinoa and raspberries salad, a healthy and completely delicious plant-based dish.

HONEY ROASTED CELERIAC, QUINOA AND RASPBERRIES

Serves 2, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 30-40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 1 large celeriac – you will need around 1.1kg/2 1/2lb

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

• 2 tbsp avocado oil

• 3 tbsp agave syrup

• 5 sprigs of fresh thyme

• 2 tsp grainy mustard

• 150g/5oz quinoa

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 100g/4oz raspberries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Step 2.

Boil the kettle, peel and cut the celeriac into 2.5cm/1in cubes. Pour the boiling water in a saucepan, add a pinch of salt and bring to a high simmer. Add the celeriac to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes then drain and mix with the avocado oil, agave syrup, thyme, mustard, and a good pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper. Spread out onto a roasting tray and cook in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Step 3.

While this is cooking, prepare the quinoa. Place the quinoa in a saucepan with 500ml/18fl oz of water and pinch of salt. Bring to the boil and then let it simmer for 15 minutes, with the lid on, until all the water has evaporated and the quinoa is cooked through. Mix the quinoa with the olive oil and raspberries. Once the celeriac is cooked mix it with the raspberry quinoa mix and serve heaped into warm bowls.

This recipe is from the collaboration of best-selling food writer and nutritional health coach Madeleine Shaw with Seasonal Berries to launch the Eat Smart campaign. For more recipes, visit seasonalberries.co.uk. For more on Madeleine, visit madeleineshaw.com

