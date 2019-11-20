This healthy celeriac soup is bursting with antioxidants to guard you against the cold The added pear and chestnuts make it the perfect Christmas soup recipe

We can all agree that at this time of year there is nothing better than warming up with a comforting bowl of soup. That's why this healthy Celeriac soup from MasterChef winner Steve Groves, is the perfect option to guard you against the cold weather outside - plus it's full of festive ingredients to get you in the mood for the upcoming season! Steve says: “A lovely warming soup, the addition of the pear gives a sweetness and freshness and the chestnuts are a really seasonal treat. An optional drop of truffle oil added at the end can make a luxurious finish.”

CELERIAC SOUP WITH PEAR AND CHESTNUT

Serves 6-8, Preparation time 25 minutes, Cooking time 25-30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the soup

• 50g/2oz butter

• 1 large celeriac, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1 ripe pear, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

• Salt

• 750ml/25fl oz whole milk

• 2 sprigs fresh thyme

For the roasted chestnut and pear

• 24 fresh chestnuts (these can be substituted with pre-cooked)

• 2 ripe pears

• 2 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• Truffle oil, to serve (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Cut a cross into the skins of the chestnuts and roast in the preheated oven 20 minutes. Peel away the skins and break the flesh into pieces.

Step 2.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, and add the celeriac and pear, season with salt and cook gently without colouring for 5 minutes, or until the celeriac is beginning to soften. Add the milk and thyme and bring to a simmer, cook gently until the celeriac is completely soft then remove the thyme and blend in batches in a jug blender until completely smooth.

Step 3.

Cut the pears into julienne (thin matchsticks) and shred the parsley. Mix everything together with the olive oil and serve on top of the soup. Finish with a drop of truffle oil, if desired.

This recipe by Head Chef Steve Groves was prepared last Christmas by him and his team at Roux at Parliament Square. For more information, or to book, visit rouxatparliamentsquare.co.uk or call 020 7334 3737.