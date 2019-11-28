This vegan sweet potato soup recipe has a surprising berry twist with its blackberry sauce addition and added basil but it is the ultimate explosion of flavour! From food blogger and nutritional health coach Madeleine Shaw's collaboration with Seasonal Berries, this soup is the perfect way to a bit of summer to your winter menu.

SWEET POTATO SOUP WITH BLACKBERRY AND BASIL SAUCE

Serves 4-6, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the soup

• 3 large sweet potatoes

• 2 tbsp coconut oil

• 1 white onion, peeled

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 x 400ml can coconut milk

• 500ml/18fl oz fresh vegetable or chicken stock

• 2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley, to garnish

For the blackberry sauce

• 150g/5oz blackberries

• 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 2 tbsp runny honey

• 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas 6.

Step 2.

Cut the sweet potatoes into large chunks. Melt 1 tbsp of coconut oil in a roasting tin (either on the hob or in the preheated oven), then carefully toss the sweet potato in the oil and then roast in the oven for 40 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Step 3.

Finely chop the onion. Heat the remaining 1 tbsp coconut oil in a sauté pan, add the onion, a big pinch of salt and the garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes, then add the coconut milk, roasted sweet potato and stock. Simmer for 10 minutes while you make the blackberry sauce.

Step 4.

Place the blackberries, basil, lemon juice, honey, a pinch of salt and the balsamic vinegar in a saucepan and bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer. Crush the blackberries with the back of a spoon and cook until the sauce reduces by half and thickens.

Step 5.

Blend the soup with a hand-held blender or in a processor, ladle into warm bowls and served topped with the blackberry sauce and a sprinkling of freshly chopped parsley.

This recipe is from the collaboration of best-selling food writer and nutritional health coach Madeleine Shaw with Seasonal Berries to launch the Eat Smart campaign. For more recipes, visit seasonalberries.co.uk. For more on Madeleine, visit madeleineshaw.com

