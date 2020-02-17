How to make pink pancakes to show off on your Instagram feed this Pancake Day These pink pancakes have a quirky twist…

It’s almost that time of year where you need no excuses to eat pancakes all day long and no one can say anything about it. So, make sure you’re making the most of Pancake Day - aka the most glorious day of the year - by ditching the cliché lemon and sugar. We're thinking this year we're going to give our pancakes a pink makeover with a touch of booze. Yes, we're going wild for 2020...

RELATED: This strawberry and ricotta roll-up recipe is the quick and easy treat pancake fans will love

How to make pink pancakes

Ingredients for pink pancakes

Pink food colouring

Tequila Rose

135g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter (allowed to cool slightly) or olive oil, plus extra for cooking

Method

Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and caster sugar into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, lightly whisk together the milk and egg, then whisk in the melted butter.

Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and beat with a fork until you have a smooth batter - let it stand for a few minutes.

Add a drop of pink food colouring and mix, add more if needed until desired shade of pink

Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. When melted, add a ladle of batter. Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then turn it over and cook until both sides are golden brown and the pancake has risen to about 1 cm thick

Stack the pancakes then decorate with whipped cream, strawberries and drizzle over Tequila Rose, which is priced at £12 and available at all good supermarkets.

MORE: GBBO's Selasi reveals how the show changed his life and shares his top tips for Pancake Day!