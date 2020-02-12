This Chocolate & Popcorn Bark recipe is the early Easter gift you've all been waiting for Forget about chocolate Easter eggs, this easy to make recipe is your new go-to for Easter treats

Forget about chocolate eggs, this Easter we’ll be indulging in Gemma Gonzalez’s Chocolate & Popcorn Bark recipe. Easy to make and requiring minimal ingredients and equipment - this one’s for the less...experienced cooks….shall we say? The sweet treat equivalent of a Jackson Pollock painting, this delicious dark chocolate bark is delicately swirled with white chocolate and topped off with pretzels, butter and toffee popcorn from Popcorn Shed’s gourmet selection. Perfect as either a homemade gift for your nearest and dearest or as a bargaining chip to keep the kids quiet, mix up your seasonal celebrations with this fresh take on an Easter treat.

CHOCOLATE & POPCORN BARK

INGREDIENTS:

300g dark chocolate

100g white chocolate

A small handful of mini pretzels

Popcorn Shed’s Butterly Nuts Popcorn

Popcorn Shed’s Mini Pop! Toffee Popcorn

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Place the dark chocolate in a heat-proof bowl and sit it on top of a saucepan filled with simmering water. Once the dark chocolate has melted set it aside and repeat the exact same process with the white chocolate.

Step 2

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and pour the melted dark chocolate onto the paper. Using a heat proof spatula spread the dark chocolate across the entirety of the parchment paper to create an even layer.

Step 3

Using either a fine wooden stick or a knife, take the melted white chocolate and drizzle it on top of the dark chocolate to create a pretty, swirling pattern.

Step 4

Immediately sprinkle the mini pretzels and popcorn over the chocolate and gently use your hands to press the toppings into the chocolate.

Step 5

Leave the chocolate to cool at room temperature on a flat surface and then transfer to the refrigerator until completely hardened.

Step 6

Break the bark using a sharp knife and serve to your nearest and dearest. To preserve the delicious recipe, store it in an airtight container at room temperature.

