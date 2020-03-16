Jennifer Lopez's personal chef Kelvin Fernandez has been doing his bit to help those who are currently housebound as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The celebrity cook has shared a number of tasty looking recipes on his Instagram page for people to follow, and seeing as he works for J-Lo and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, we know they have the A-lister seal of approval! One of the recipes shared was salmon with coconut sticky rice and caramelised Brussel sprouts, topped off with soy sauce. Kelvin posted step-by-step videos online for people to follow, which went down a treat with his followers. "This was soo good, making it tomorrow," one wrote, while another added: "I love your work, thank you for sharing your recipe." A third added: "The cure for any virus, this is beautiful."

Kelvin also has a YouTube channel for fans of his cooking, which currently has two recipe videos on it. These are for caramelised apple French toast, and eggs Benedict. The celebrity chef has been working for J-Lo and A-Rod for some time now, and does the catering at their family events, including birthday parties. For Alex's birthday celebrations last year, Kelvin cooked up a storm for attendees, telling E! that the menu for the party included chimichurri steak, Caribbean-spiced shrimp, sofrito buttered whole chicken, green and white asparagus, fig and raspberry salad, and crispy heirloom potatoes.

Jennifer and Alex are also doing their bit to help keep the spirits up of those housebound due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hustlers star has been posting positive videos on her Instagram account, and has used her platform – which boats 116million Instagram followers – to urge people to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the illness. She re-posted a message with instruction points to follow, which included staying at home, containing your coughs and sneezes, practicing social distancing by keeping six feet apart, and washing your hands often. It also advised to call a doctor ahead of visiting them if you are sick.

Alex, meanwhile, has been engaging with his fans on Instagram by asking them to tell them their favourite books and board games. The star has also been sharing some sweet photos of himself spending quality time with his daughters Natasha and Ella while they are all at home together, and revealed that they have been enjoying playing many games of Scrabble.

