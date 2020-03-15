Mrs Hinch just tried Marks & Spencer's new cheese Easter egg and loved it This is not just any Easter egg...

Mrs Hinch - whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe - shocked her Instagram followers by revealing Marks & Spencer is selling a very unusual Easter egg this year which will satisfy those without a sweet tooth. Instead of being made out of chocolate like traditional eggs, the Instagram cleaning star took to social media to showcase a very realistic-looking carton of eggs that were made out of cheese.

Mrs Hinch cut into the egg to reveal the cheesy centre

To reveal the full extent of the delicious savoury surprise, Mrs Hinch shared a video of her opening up the carton and slicing into one of the cheese eggs with a knife. Not only do the Barbour's Farmhouse cheddar eggs come with a gooey yellow 'yolk' centre made with mature red Leicester, but they also have a white outer layer made of blue wax that looks like an eggshell, so they are just like a hard-boiled egg. We don't know about you, but the Essex-born beauty's slow-motion cutting action was reminiscent of the M&S food adverts - 'this is not just any Easter egg…' comes to mind!

Revealing her thoughts on the unconventional food, she wrote: "I'm actually more of a savoury person so this is my perfect Easter egg." After sharing a video of her taste-testing one of them, she continued by stating it was "the best egg I have ever eaten." Now that's certainly high praise considering the popularity of chocolate eggs! However, if you're still in love with the sweet treats traditionally given as gifts around Easter, or delivered by the Easter bunny, then Mrs Hinch also showed off the Percy Pig milk chocolate egg and sweets offered by the retailer.

It's official! Our Mini Cheese Eggs, made with Barber’s Farmhouse Cheddar and a vintage 18-month matured Red Leicester “yolk” have arrived just in time for Easter 🐣 Now the question is... are you #TeamSweet or #TeamSavoury? Either way, M&S has something for everyone this Easter pic.twitter.com/HqMKPsMU2W — M&S (@marksandspencer) March 13, 2020

So whether you're 'Team Savoury' or 'Team Sweet', there will be plenty of delicious foods to feast on this Easter. Plus, the actual day is still a month away so you have plenty of time to try out all the options before you decide on your favourite - it would be rude not to, right?

