Giovanna Fletcher’s birthday cake for son Buzz has to be seen to be believed - watch video YouTube star Giovanna and husband Tom Fletcher share three children

Giovanna Fletcher's son Buzz couldn't have the big party he was hoping for in honour of his sixth birthday this weekend, due to his family taking precautions against coronavirus. However, he did get a hugely impressive cake, thanks to his mum! Author, social media star and podcaster Giovanna shared a video of her creation to Instagram in a video which showed her sinking a knife into the cake, which appeared plain on the outside, covered with white buttercream. When she cut a large slice, however, five layers of rainbow sponge were revealed, as well as a special surprise in the middle of the cake.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge speaks on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast

The mum-of-three had filled the centre with Mini Eggs and Haribo sweets for an extra sugar hit, and as Buzz realised what she'd done, he could be heard shouting in excitement: "Sweeties inside!" Giovanna captioned the (very) sweet video: "Well this one-trick pony pulled it out the bag! We decided to postpone Buzz’s party with his school mates and have a very small thing at home instead. It broke my heart but seemed like the best thing to do. Well, I think the cake made up for it. Only cut out some of the middle layers and filled it with Haribo and mini eggs, didn’t I!! Love this reaction from Buzz."

Giovanna posted a video of the spectacular cake to Instagram

The 35-year-old's fans were just as impressed, commenting: "Looks gorgeous," "Amazing," and: "Yayyyyyyyyyyyy @britishbakeoff watch out." Giovanna shares three sons with her husband Tom: Buzz, four-year-old Buddy, and one-year-old Max. McBusted star Tom shot to fame in the band McFly but he and Giovanna knew each other long before he was famous.

The childhood sweethearts met at Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were just thirteen and went on to get married in 2012. A year later, they announced they were expecting Buzz in a video posted to Tom's YouTube channel. A later video celebrating his birth has racked up more than 13 million views.

