Online food delivery services available over lockdown: From Tesco and Asda to Aldi and Sainsburys

With the UK in lockdown, many of us are turning to the internet to order our weekly food shop. To make sure you don't miss out, we've got the lowdown on food delivery services across supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsburys, Marks & Spencer and Lidl. Whether you're looking to book a delivery slot or to find out a bit more information about the process, check out our roundup before browsing the web.

Marks & Spencer

For most products and locations Marks & Spencer will deliver your order the next day on the basis that you order before 8pm using the brand's next-day home delivery or store collection services. Time slot delivery is no longer available.

Customers have been warned that during these extremely busy times, some delivery routes may take longer than usual. Up-to-date estimates of delivery dates will be shown at checkout.

Marks & Spencer have now introduced a contact-free home delivery service for all clothing, home, flowers, hampers and wine orders. You do not need to take any action to enable this, couriers are already offering the service as a given.

For more information go to marksandspencer.com

Tesco

Tesco are releasing slots as and when they become available, but they are filling up quickly. The supermarket is asking any customers who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online. This way they can prioritise slots for more vulnerable customers.

Due to the current increased demand for delivery slots, the brand is no longer offering same-day delivery, however they are hoping to bring this service back as soon as possible.

For more information go to tesco.com

Sainsburys

As of Monday 23 March, Sainsbury's are giving their existing online customers who are vulnerable priority access to online home delivery. In order to manage the high volume or food deliveries, the supermarket is increasing access to its Click & Collect service.

For more information go to sainsburys.co.uk

Asda

During this busy time, Asda will only be showing slots for the next 2 weeks, however existing orders are not affected. While the supermarket is working extremely hard to provide food delivery services, Asda has asked those customers who are able to shop safely in stores to do so, so that priority can be given to highly vulnerable people.

If you are self-isolating or have additional needs, make sure to leave a note in the 'Other Information' section when placing your order, so that your delivery driver knows where to leave your shopping e.g. on the doorstep or at the front gate.

For more information go to asda.com

Waitrose

Waitrose will be offering elderly and vulnerable customers priority access to waitrose.com's delivery slots. Anyone who has previously identified themselves to the brand as elderly or vulnerable will most likely be contacted by Waitrose. This also applies to registered customers over the age of 70 who have a waitrose.com account and a Partnership Card.

To allow the supermarket to cope with the anticipated demand, they are asking that - for now - customers wait from the company rather than getting in touch.

For more information go to waitrose.com

Lidl

Lidl are not currently offering the option for online delivery, however customers can still head to their nearest store.

For more information go to lidl.co.uk

Aldi

Due to the current exceptional demand, Aldi have had to make some changes to standard delivery services. They have extended their delivery time frame for all deliveries to 3-10 working days.

For more information go to aldi.co.uk

