Ok, so you've managed to do a food shop and your precious groceries are about to enter your house – or perhaps you were one of the lucky few to secure an online shop. We're all aware that coronavirus can live on surfaces and if you touch food, packaging and bags from outside your home, there may be a risk of infection. If like us, you're wondering what on earth to do with your food shopping before you eat it, this advice should help.

The government's food safety website states: "It is very unlikely that people can catch COVID-19 from food. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging."

In its guidance for food businesses on coronavirus, the site adds: "The World Health Organization advises that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low. The risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also very low."

Ok, so that reassures us a little – but there is still a small risk and we'd rather there was no risk at all. We know that coronavirus can spread when someone who has the virus coughs, and droplets containing it land on a surface.

Professor Sally Bloomfield of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told BBC News that supermarkets can provide an 'ideal setting' for the virus to transfer, making social distancing and handwashing of upmost importance.

She advised: "For contained or packaged goods, either store them for 72 hours before using them or spray and wipe plastic or glass containers with bleach [that is carefully diluted as directed on the bottle]." Sally explained that bleach quickly kills the virus quickly. She also suggests thoroughly washing unwrapped fresh goods and then letting them dry.

So there you have it. Store packaged goods for 72 hours before using them or spray and wipe them with diluted bleach, and wash unpackaged foods before use.