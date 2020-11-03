Supermarket opening hours during lockdown revealed: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and more What time are supermarkets open from during lockdown? We've got the details

As the UK prepares to go back into a second full lockdown on Thursday amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, supermarkets across the nation will remain open with special hours in place for vulnerable shoppers and NHS workers.

From Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's to Lidl, Aldi and Iceland, here's everything you need to know about supermarket opening times.

We've tracked all the major changes this time around, making it easier for you to plan your weekly trip to the supermarket and avoid panic-buying mayhem.

Read on to discover when you should visit the shops…

DISCOVER: The amazing new app that helps you find a supermarket delivery slot

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer stores are continuing to operate within normal opening hours, subject to change.

M&S still has special hours in place to help shoppers; on Mondays and Thursdays the first trading hour is reserved for older or vulnerable customers - this includes over 70s, pregnant women or anyone with a long-term condition or a weakened immune system. Meanwhile, on Tuesdays and Fridays, the first trading hour is reserved for NHS and emergency services workers.

To find out the individual opening hours of your nearest store, excluding those in petrol stations or railway stations, please visit marksandspencer.com.

YUM: Never go hungry with 34 of the best meal delivery services in lockdown

Tesco

The majority of Tesco Extra stores and larger Metro stores will typically open between 6am and 10pm, however customers should head to tesco.com to confirm before travelling to their nearest store.

Tesco stores (excluding Express stores) are still prioritising the elderly and vulnerable for one hour from 9am to 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

NHS, emergency service, and care workers also have priority access, allowing them to skip the queue upon presentation of valid ID.

MORE: Looking for healthy eating ideas?

Sainsburys

Sainsbury's have extended their opening hours, with most supermarkets open from 7am to 10pm. They have also extended opening hours in many Convenience stores up until 10 or 11pm.

The supermarket is allowing NHS and social care workers to shop in-store for half an hour before they open each day. Anyone in possession of an NHS ID can have priority access to the shop from 7.30am to 8am every day from Monday to Saturday.

In addition to this, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Sainsbury's is still dedicating between 8am and 9am to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and carers.

To find your nearest store go to sainsburys.co.uk.

BORED? Ideas to make a second lockdown more fun - 48 things you can do at home

Asda

The supermarket is now offering 24-hour opening times in some stores. Most stores are currently closing at 11pm or midnight.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Asda is continuing to prioritise NHS workers from 8am to 9am in its larger stores.

You can check your local store opening times on the Asda Store Locator which is being regularly updated with the latest information and available at asda.com.

READ: How to clean your house properly to protect from coronavirus

Morrisons

Morrisons has an NHS priority hour from 7am to 8am Monday to Saturday. Anyone with an NHS badge can get into the store early to buy essentials.

The majority of Morrisons stores will operate from 8am until 8pm however customers are advised to check online at morrisons.com before travelling to their nearest store.

SHOP: The best home gym equipment to make working out at home easier

Waitrose

Waitrose shops are open as usual, with the exception of those within John Lewis stores. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the first opening hour is still dedicated to elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

Customers can check the opening hours of their nearest store at waitrose.com.

Lidl

Lidl stores are still open as normal, however please check opening hours of individual stores by heading to lidl.co.uk.

READ MORE: How to stay safe when shopping at the supermarket

Aldi

Aldi's daily opening hours have returned to normal, from 8am until 10pm. Sunday opening hours are reduced.

From Monday to Saturday, stores are opening 30 minutes earlier for elderly and vulnerable customers, to ensure that they can shop as safely as possible. In England and Wales, this is browsing time only while in Scotland, customers are able to buy straight away.

Visit aldi.co.uk to check opening hours for your nearest store.

Iceland

Most Iceland stores are open from 8am to 9pm, however, this may vary from store to store so customers are advised to confirm opening hours in advance.

The last hour of trade is reserved for NHS customers who are able to produce an official NHS ID.

Find out more at iceland.co.uk.

MORE: How to book supermarket delivery slots for vulnerable people