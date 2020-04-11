Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle as they take on this kitchen challenge The This Morning star shared the snap on Instagram

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a rare photo of herself and her soon-to-be nine-year-old daughter Belle over the Easter weekend. In the photo, the This Morning star looked flawless in a spring-themed pink dress without a spot of makeup on. Belle, who was facing away from the camera, wore a sweet headband, gingham top and denim shorts as she made ice cream cake with her mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals how she's coping in self-isolation with husband Dan Baldwin

Alongside the snap, Holly wrote: "Today’s project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday... never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!" Needless to say, fans were quick to point out how fab the mother-of-three's photo was. One wrote: "Amazing picture Holly," while another kindly added: "Beautiful smile. Good luck with the cake."

MORE: 11 celebrities living in lockdown with their adorable pets

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals why her marriage is surviving in lockdown

Belle is one of the three children that Holly shares with her husband Dan Baldwin, and the little girl will turn nine on Tuesday – how time flies! The couple also shares sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five. The family will no doubt pull out all the stops next week for Belle's big day.

The doting mum has been open about herself and her family's experiences during the lockdown period, and often shares updates with her followers. During Thursday's This Morning, Holly even shared an insight into how she is remaining on good terms with her husband while cooped up at home.

The 39-year-old opened up about the little things her producer hubby is doing to ease any potential tension that could arise from being at home together all the time, revealing that Dan has been winning brownie points for doing "nice things" without her having to ask him.

"I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference," she explained live on air.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.