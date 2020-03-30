Holly Willoughby reveals how she surprised her children with a little help from her This Morning co-star The TV presenter shares children Harry, Belle and Chester with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to her three children, and while she is very hands-on, she's admitted on several occasions that when it comes to baking, she struggles. However, on Monday night, the TV presenter was delighted after mastering a recipe for homemade bread from her This Morning co-star Phil Vickery. The star's finished product went down a treat with her family, and she admitted that her children were in shock at her newfound skill! Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a picture of herself proudly holding up the loaf of bread, and wrote: "Wow… thank you @chefphilvickery I did it!! Kids can't believe it.. much fun had by everyone.. now the best bit… yum!"

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby asks for advice on talking to children about coronavirus

Holly Willoughby delighted her children after revealing her newfound baking skills

The Celebrity Juice star's followers were quick to comment on her post, with many admitting that they were envious that she had got hold of flour or yeast – ingredients that have become difficult to find in the supermarkets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. One wrote: "Lucky you had flour, can't buy any for love nor money here," while another wrote: "Lucky lady, I'd sell a kidney right now for some yeast, can't get any from anywhere!" Others praised Holly's baking skills, with another adding: "Next step – Celebrity Bake Off!" while a fourth commented: "Wow, that looks amazing Holly. Well done on making it. Enjoy."

Holly is a doting mum to three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Holly is currently working during the coronavirus pandemic, as she is considered a 'key worker' under the broadcast journalist category for her role presenting This Morning. The popular daytime TV show has been informing viewers on a daily basis about the current situation concerning the coronavirus crisis, and along with co-host Phillip Schofield, the star has been trying her best to lift the spirits of those watching the show during these uncertain times. When she isn't working, Holly, like every other parent, is helping to home-school her three children and keep them entertained during the Easter holidays.

And although Holly loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum. She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt." Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionate about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

