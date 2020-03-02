It's Holly Willoughby as you've never seen her before The This Morning presenter looks good enough to eat in her latest makeover!

They're the faces we wake up to most mornings, enjoying our breakfast with a side of morning television entertainment. Yet these familiar daytime TV presenters have undergone a rather unusual yet appetising makeover, in a new series of surprising portraits. Carefully constructed and composed entirely of vegetables, This Morning duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby look good enough to eat in these vegetable portraits made by food artist Prudence Staite.

Celebrating the return of their Eat Them To Defeat Them campaign, ITV joined forces with Prudence to promote a healthy helping of vegetables in everyone's diets. Holly's blonde tresses have been recreated through white onions, yellow peppers and baby sweetcorns, with her bold blouse is fashioned out of red cabbage, whilst Phillip's face constructed of red cabbage and potato puree is framed by a bright green background of sprouts, cabbage, sugar snap peas and spinach, to name a few.

Holly has been recreated through white onions, yellow peppers and baby sweetcorns

Fellow ITV flagship faces to be given the green treatment include Good Morning Britain duo Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. A combination of kalettes, cavolo nero and aubergine make up Piers' jacket, complemented by a cauliflower shirt and a red pepper and white onion tie, whilst Susanna sports a carrot and orange pepper top with some decadent red cabbage and sweet potato hair.

Phillip's face has been constructed of red cabbage and potato puree

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams was also immortalised in vegetables, with his potato pureed face instantly recognisable against a leek, parsnip, courgette and broccoli background. The campaign particularly hopes to encourage children to embrace vegetables, in whatever size, shape or form they come in, with a different vegetable promoted each week across adverts on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky.

Eat Them To Defeat Them, a campaign created by ITV and Veg Power, continues this week with Peas as Veg of the week.

