Holly Willoughby reveals son Chester's unusual favourite food

Holly Willoughby made a rather strange confession about her son Chester on This Morning on Wednesday. The 39-year-old revealed that the five-year-old is a huge fan of seafood, but even admitted herself that his favourite dish to eat is "weird". Speaking to chef Tom Brown and co-host Phillip Schofield during a cooking segment on the show, Holly revealed that Chester's favourite food is haddock! She said: "Haddock is my son Chester's favourite food – isn't that weird for a five year old? He loves it. He does (eat anything). He loves seafood. If we pop to the shops he loves going to the fishmongers, he loves the smell. When I was a kid I'd walk in and be like, 'Oh it's disgusting in here.' He loves it!"

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals son Chester's 'weird' favourite food

The TV star lives in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester. Holly previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly never shows her children's faces on social media

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionate about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

Holly Willoughby shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

The star has found the perfect work, life balance too. "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off," she said. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime. I have to do that, otherwise, I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

