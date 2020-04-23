This 'good mood' crispy chicken recipe is the perfect lockdown dinner We're so cooking this dish

Not much beats a chilled out TV dinner of sticky, crispy chicken – just what we all need in these difficult times of lockdown. Chef Adam Handling has shared a recipe for his 'good mood chicken' (totally loving that name) where he takes deboned chicken thighs and fries them in the most delicious-sounding sticky sauce - caviar optional!

'Good Mood' Crispy Chicken

Serves 5, preparation time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sticky sauce:

30g unsalted butter

1 onion, finely chopped

30g grated ginger

110g white sugar

50ml soy sauce

50g Gochujang

50ml rice vinegar

For the chicken:

500g deboned chicken thighs, cut into pieces (leave the skin on)

½ tablespoon black pepper

50ml soy sauce

70g potato starch (N.B. you can use cornflour or tapioca flour)

For the garnish:

Fresh coriander leaves (optional)

Fresh lime

MORE: This vegan banana bread is the ultimate lockdown treat - and it's super simple

INSTRUCTIONS

For the sauce

Melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the onion and ginger and cook on a medium heat for 5 minutes, or until they’re softened. Pour in the sugar and dissolve. Add the Gochujang, vinegar and soy sauce. Cook for about 10 minutes on a low heat, until the liquid has reduced. You want to achieve a spicy, sticky sauce.

For the chicken

Add the pepper and soy sauce to the chicken and leave to marinate for a few hours (it’s not essential but it adds to the overall depth of flavour).

Cover the chicken in the potato starch; this will ensure a crispy texture. Fry the meat in a hot pan of oil. Remove almost all of the chicken and add 2 large tablespoons of sauce to the pan. Stir the sauce - the small amount of oil should loosen the sauce. Add the chicken and stir until all the pieces are evenly covered in sauce.

For serving

Arrange the sticky chicken on a plate and serve with some fresh coriander leaves scattered on the top and lime wedges on the side.

For more of Adam Handling's free online recipes, visit adamhandling.co.uk/recipes/

MORE: How to make pizza dough: PizzaExpress gives up its secret Margherita recipe