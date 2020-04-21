We all make mistakes in the kitchen, even celebrities such as Stacey Solomon. The Loose Women star didn't take her cooking efforts too seriously though, taking to her Instagram Stories to joke about her failed attempt at a healthy pizza recipe. She spent all day preparing dinner on Monday, only for the family to abandon her efforts for fish finger sandwiches after it was burnt! It's the thought that counts, Stacey.

Stacey resorted to fish finger sandwiches after burning the cauliflower pizza base

The 30-year-old prepared a step-by-step cooking tutorial of her cauliflower pizza recipe, stating: "Filmed the whole thing excited to show you all." In several videos, Stacey walked her fans through the process of roasting the cauliflower and carefully moving it into a clean tea towel to squeeze out the excess water, which she said "took ages". She then added egg and parsley and returned it to the oven, taking the time to prepare lots of colourful vegetables to use as toppings while the base was baking. But chopping the red pepper, spring onion, tomato and butternut squash may have been a bit too distracting, as she ended up burning the cauliflower!

"Burnt the whole thing. It's inedible," she captioned the picture of the crispy base, before sharing a picture of her back up dinner. "Fish finger sandwiches it is. Happy Monday," Stacey wrote, finding the funny side to her cooking mishap.

Even though one particular meal did not go according to plan, it has not stopped her from experimenting in the kitchen. On Sunday, Stacey rustled up a delicious roast dinner for the family, and shocked fans when she revealed that baby Rex would rather eat the roasted garlic than the potatoes or chicken. Meanwhile, Tuesday saw the TV star prepare another creative fruit snack for her sons using bananas, blueberries and grapes to create a cute sheep. We just wish we could be as artistic as Stacey with our fruit and vegetables!

