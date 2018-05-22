Healthy chicken tikka masala recipe
Chicken tikka masala is one of the most popular Indian dishes, but it can be quite rich and calorific. Which is why this 'skinny chicken tikka…
Recipes and cooking ideas for types of chicken dishes
Get in the carnival mood with these delicious zesty chicken kebabs and enjoy the thrill of the grill. For more sensational summer recipes, pick up…
Fancy a change from the usual chicken drumsticks when feeding a crowd? These flavourful chicken pakora bites are a great alternative. Cut the chicken…
Serves 4INGREDIENTS 1 liter cold water 1/3 cup salt 8 sprigs sage 4 cloves garlic, minced 4 chicken breasts, trimmed 2 tbsp unsalted butter 1 tbsp…
During the cold winter months, a curry can make for the ultimate comfort food. However you don't need to turn to a fat-filled takeaway to satisfy…
Serves 4-6 with one large pot Preparation time: 3 hours Ingredients 1 whole free-range organic chicken, washed 1 teaspoon black peppercorns 3 bay…
Serves 4-5 Ingredients For the marinade: 750g chicken breast, skinned and cubed 220g low-fat Greek yoghurt 2 tbsp ginger/garlic paste 1½ tbsp white…
Luke Thomas says: "This is my take on the classic American salad. I’ve added some watercress for a bit of a peppery bite and you can use any blue…
Serves: 4Prep time: 15 minutes (Plus at least 2 hours for marinating)Cooking time: 15-20 minutes Ingredients 1 pack of Tilda® Brazilian Samba Rice 1…
These crisp, fresh parcels are popular appetisers, found on Chinese restaurant menus worldwide. They're perfect whenever you fancy a lighter…
Are you on a diet and dreading the weekend, when free time and fun make healthy eating much harder? Well now you can relax. Thanks to Slimming…
This classic Chinese takeaway dish is all about the contrast of sweet and sour – and in our version it’s the sweetness of the pineapple and the…
With bikini weather around the corner, HELLO! Online have consulted the UK's largest calorie counter to get you ready for summer with a choice of…
Serves: 4336 kcals10 g fat per servingIngredients2 large boneless chicken breasts175g dried medium egg noodles2 good handfuls of chinese leaf lettuce…
Serves: 2Ingredients 225g boneless chicken breast diced into 1inch pieces1 tsp light soy sauce1 tsp shaoxing rice wine1 tsp sesame oil1 tsp…
Serves: 2Ingredients200g sliced chicken breast2 tbsp rapeseed oil2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped2 tsp finely chopped ginger1 tsp grated orange…
Chicken satay, pad Thai, crab cakes and Thai green curry are just a few of the delightful aromatic dishes that make Thai cuisine so famous all over…
At this year's Oscars ceremony, host Ellen DeGeneres delighted guests by sharing out not just pizza, but gluten-free pizza."No worries on the pizza…
Turn your gluten-free Square Wrap into a quick and easy chargrilled chicken pizza.Serves: 1-2 Ingredients2 Newburn Bakehouse Square WrapsTomato…
Total cost: £5.28/cost per serving: £1.32Nutrition: 509 calories per servingPrep time: 15 minutesCook time: 30 minutesServes: 4Ingredients800g…