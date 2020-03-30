We're loving all the tasty and easy-to-follow recipes that husband and wife chef team John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are sharing on their Instagram pages. The couple are amassing quite a fan base with their daily cooking videos – from their potato skin crisps to super simple pizza bases, banana bread and toad in the hole, the talented pair are certainly keeping us well fed during lockdown. Now John and Lisa have posted a really fun recipe for crispy chicken pieces covered in Rice Krispies of all things. It's one of those dishes that everyone can have a go at, even the kids.

MasterChef judge John Torode is married to actress Lisa Faulkner

In the video we see the couple cooking the dish together and it begins in a funny way when Lisa realises they have actually run out of Rice Krispies, so they use cornflakes instead. We love the moment Lisa asks John why he has cut the Cornflake box in half, to which he explains it's to fit in the larder properly.

John went freestyle with his batch of chicken pieces, covering them in spicy crisps, and told fans you can choose any type of crisps to roll the meat in. No egg and flour mixture is needed for this recipe, just some mayonnaise to bind the chicken and coating.

John and Lisa cooking their Rice Krispie chicken

Lisa said: "This is one of those things that children can do. As long as you wash your hands, you're fine." Talking of handwashing, Lisa admitted a slight 'oops' from the video. In her Instagram recipe post, she said: "And yes I put my hand in the cornflake box midway through but there were hardly any left and we finished the packet!"

The couple's fans were very complimentary about the dish, with one saying: "This was from your first book, delicious and so easy!!" Another said: "My children now 19 & 16 loved this recipe of yours @lisafaulknercooks and always called it hedgehog chicken!" One follower told them: "I could watch you lovely pair all day long!! Keep 'em coming."

Lisa and John's Rice Krispie Chicken recipe:

INGREDIENTS

Rice Krispies

Mayonnaise

Chicken breast

Salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven 200c

Put Krispies Into a bowl and scrunch with your fingers

Add some salt and pepper

Cut chicken into strips

Coat the chicken in mayo then dip into the cereal.

Bake for 12-15 minutes

Lisa and John served their chicken in wraps with salad.