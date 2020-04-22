Want to use up the browning bananas in your fruit bowl? This delicious yet simple banana bread recipe will do the trick, and it's even suitable for those following a vegan diet. While it has long been a favourite household treat - perfect for breakfast, a healthy snack or even paired with ice cream for dessert - it has become a particularly popular choice during the coronavirus lockdown, with the likes of popular YouTube star Zoe Sugg even filming a cooking tutorial.

Hone your baking skills with this vegan banana bread recipe

If you're not an avid baker, then fear not because this FAB Flour Easy Peasy banana bread recipe is super simple to make using common ingredients in your kitchen cupboards - the proof is in the name! Plus, it doesn't require any eggs, which are in high demand at the moment. And if you're feeling adventurous, the recipe even states, "You can add vegan chocolate spreads, Biscoff spread, nuts or different kinds of chocolate chips to get the flavour you like." We'd like them all, please!

How to make vegan banana bread

(Makes one 1kg loaf)

INGREDIENTS

4 ripe bananas

75g vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

225g self-raising flour

2 tsp baking powder

100g light brown soft sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Mash three of the bananas into a measuring jug with the vegetable oil and vanilla.

In a mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients.

Add the wet mix to the dry mix and combine. Pour into the lined loaf tin and top with the fourth banana, halved lengthways.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden on top and springy to touch in the centre.

Recipes from the FAB Flour Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by nabim. You can find more Easy Peasy Baking recipes and information on the campaign over on the FAB Flour website: fabflour.co.uk. Instagram: @fab_flour

